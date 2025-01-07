Open Menu

Acting Governor Inaugurates 3-day Sufi Festival At Alhamra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Acting Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan inaugurated the three-day Interfaith Sufi Festival 2025 at Alhamra Arts Council, here on Tuesday.

The festival was organized by the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department. The three-day Sufi Festival will continue from January 7 to 9, featuring a variety of activities, including Sufi Art & Craft Exhibition, Sufi Calligraphy, Sufi Music, Panel Discussions, Whirling Dervish Dance (Raqs-e-Darvesh), Sufi poetry, Qawwali (Sama), and Langar (Community Feast).

Speaking at the event, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated that Sufi thought has always promoted love, tolerance, and coexistence. He emphasized that the teachings of Sufi saints have played a vital role in transforming hearts and spreading the true message of islam across the region. Paying tribute to the Sufi saints of the subcontinent, he remarked that these revered personalities were institutions in themselves, winning hearts through their character and actions. He added that love, peace, and the eradication of poverty are among the noblest causes, and this festival serves as a positive step in advancing this philosophy.

Later, talking to the media, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan refrained from commenting on the ongoing negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). However, he asserted that if these talks resulted in concealing any crimes, he would be the first to criticize them.

He also addressed the relationship between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), stating that there are no issues at the party level. While individuals may express different opinions, overall, a strong working relationship exists between the both parties, he added.

Discussing Punjab’s governance, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan highlighted that the provincial government is giving special attention to public welfare projects. He stated that revolutionary steps are being taken to improve the health, education, and sanitation systems, while further enhancements in road infrastructure are also underway.

Addressing the events of May 9, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan categorized the involved individuals into two groups - those who were incited to attack, whose actions may be considered for leniency, and those who orchestrated the events, whose crimes are absolutely unforgivable. He also condemned false propaganda on social media and emphasized that there must be a clear distinction between politics and crime. Burning down properties is not a political right, and a difference must be recognized between political expression and inciting unrest.

To a question, he stated that the idea of gaining popularity by targeting institutions needs to change, as such actions only contribute to instability within the country.

