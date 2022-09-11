UrduPoint.com

Acting Governor Inaugurates Shah Latif Bhitai S 279th Urs

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2022 | 04:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani on Sunday inaugurated the 279th annual Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai at the shrine of the sufi saint in Bhit Shah town, district Matiari.

Agha Siraj Durani formally inaugurated the three-day Urs by laying a 'Chadar' at the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai and prayed for the country, especially Sindh.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Acting Governor said that heavy rains had occurred across the country, which caused the huge destruction in Sindh.

He said that in his life he had never seen such catastrophic rains that had affected almost all areas and there was no village in the province which had not been submerged.

Durrani said that the UN Secretary General had also reviewed the flood disaster in the country and declared the developed countries responsible for global warming.

Antonio Guterres also appealed to developed countries for the help of Pakistani flood victims, Durrani said.

He said"The PPP government will help the victims as much as possible, but in this regard, everyone has to take part in the relief work." The Acting Governor said that Sirajul Haque's allegations were not true as the government was providing full support to the flood victims.

In response to a question, he said"The flood victims are suffering from severe problems and their complaints are legitimate." On this occasion, Agha Siraj also listened to the melody of Shah Abdul Latif in the premises of the Dargah.

Due to unprecedented rains/floods, Sindh Government had already cancelled official Urs celebrations at the Dargah and the concluding ceremony and literary conference would be organized at Mumtaz Mirza AuditoriumHyderabad on Tuesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

