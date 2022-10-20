Acting Governor KP directs to complete all ongoing projects in Abbottabad within due time

Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Speaker of Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday directed to complete all ongoing developmental projects in Abbottabad within due time

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Speaker of Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday directed to complete all ongoing developmental projects in Abbottabad within due time.

He was chairing a meeting regarding the development projects in Abbottabad. The meeting discussed the performance of various ongoing projects in Abbottabad and the factors behind the delay in development works.

Ghani was informed that various development projects were delayed due to the lack of coordination among the departments.

He expressed his concerns and issued instructions to the relevant officers that all the departments should not only coordinate with each other but also play their role positively in the completion of the projects.

The Acting Governor emphasized that every institution should highlight the issues faced by the people rather than whining about the reason for its shortcomings. "We will take strict action against the officials who delayed the last year's projects due to negligence."Ghani directed the concerned authorities to prepare and submit a detailed report on the progress of all ongoing projects in Abbottabad within a week. "As public representatives, we are responsible for the rights and welfare of the people and there will be no compromise on the interests of the people."