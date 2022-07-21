UrduPoint.com

Acting Governor KP Directs To Start KPCIP In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Acting Governor KP directs to start KPCIP in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Muhammad Afzal Thursday called on acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and discussed development works in the city.

During the meeting, the TMO said that various projects would be carried out in Abbottabad under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Infrastructure Improvement Project (KPCIP) which will not only improve the quality of life of the citizens of Abbottabad but also improve the beauty of the city.

Mushtaq Ghani directed the TMO to start the project formally as soon as possible upon which the TMO thanked him for providing substantial funds for modern machinery for Tehsil Municipal Administration Abbottabad.

The governor assured his complete support and said that his first priority would be to serve his constituency and come up to the expectations of people.

