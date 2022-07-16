UrduPoint.com

Acting Governor KP Distributes Rahmat-ul-lil-Alamin Scholarship Cheques

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2022 | 09:42 PM

Caretaker Governor and Speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Saturday distributed the cheques for Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alamin Scholarship amongst 60 needy and intelligent students on behalf of the KP government

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Caretaker Governor and Speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Saturday distributed the cheques for Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alamin Scholarship amongst 60 needy and intelligent students on behalf of the KP government.

The governor also distributed honorarium cheques to 132 more Imam Masjids of Abbottabad.

While talking to the scholars and students, he highlighted the importance of Rahmatul Ul-Lil-Almain scholarship and the honorarium for the students, scholars and imams of mosques and emphasized that for the promotion of education and solving financial problems provision of scholarships and honorarium to the deserving persons is the top priority of the KP government and more steps would be taken in future.

District Khatib Abbottabad Maulana Abdul Wajid appreciated the initiatives taken by the government and emphasized the government to take more steps in the future and termed it as a key role in promoting education and Islamic teachings.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad welcomed the award for students and Ulema and stressed on the administration to ensure all possible cooperation and continue to take steps to improve the quality of life of the people.

60 male students were provided cheques worth Rs.25000 each under the Rehmatul-Lil-Alamin Scholarship and a sum of 1.5 million rupees have been distributed, similarly, a total of Rs.1,425,000 were provided to 57 girls.

So far, 198 scholars have been paid Rs 10,000 per month while work on 622 cases was in progress and after the completion, the process of distribution of honorarium to the remaining scholars would also be started.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, DEO Male, DEO Female Abbottabad, and District Khatib Maulana Abdul Wajid were also present.

