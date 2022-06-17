Acting Governor KP reviews development projects of Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Acting Governor and Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Friday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the construction, development and rehabilitation projects of Abbottabad. During the meeting, KPCIP officials gave a detailed briefing to the Acting Governor regarding the progress of development projects.

The projects costing Rs 13 billion for development and rehabilitation of Abbottabad include Adventure Park, uplifting of Abbottabad Bazaar, Gravity Flow Scheme, transfer of dumping site for city garbage and installation of modern equipment, cricket Stadium and others whose tenders have been issued.

While speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that the projects costing Rs 13 billion would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in Abbottabad during the last week of June.

He further said that it would be a great gift for the people of Abbottabad and these projects would not only raise the living standards of the citizens but also change the map of Abbottabad city and the people would remember this initiative of PTI government for decades.