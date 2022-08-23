UrduPoint.com

Acting Governor Mir Jan, CM Bizenjo, Corps Commander Visit PDMA

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Acting Governor Mir Jan, CM Bizenjo, Corps Commander visit PDMA

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Commander 12 Corps Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Commander 12 Corps Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday.

Adviser to the CM for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Zia Langu and Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili were also present on this occasion.

PDMA Chief Naseer Ahmad Nasir gave a detailed briefing to all the visiting dignitaries on the latest weather situation and ongoing relief activities in different areas.

On the occasion, Acting Governor Balochistan said according to the Meteorological Department, the series of stormy rains would continue, "so we should be ready at all times to deal with any emergency situation," and the relevant institutions and departments should ensure the availability of all necessary relief equipment and machinery at various places.

He said the recent monsoon rains and floods caused massive loss of lives and property across the province, adding that in this hour of difficulty, the people and the government should play active role to help the victims.

"There is an urgent need to keep PDMA's control room and call center alert and active at all times to reduce casualties and losses", he said.

Mir Jan appreciated the tireless efforts of the Pakistan Army and the district administration in carrying out relief activities and restoring communication links.

He urged the people "to keep our wonderful values and traditions in your mind and help your brothers and sisters in this hour of adversity."

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Chief Minister Army Governor Alert Nasir All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Relief activities full swing by Sukkur Police

Relief activities full swing by Sukkur Police

28 seconds ago
 NPT Parties Urge Russia to Return Control of Zapor ..

NPT Parties Urge Russia to Return Control of Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine - Draft

30 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court seeks record of cases registered ..

Lahore High Court seeks record of cases registered against Awais Leghari, other ..

33 seconds ago
 Belgian magician's paper dance casts a spell

Belgian magician's paper dance casts a spell

35 seconds ago
 US House Republicans Challenge DHS on Allowing Ill ..

US House Republicans Challenge DHS on Allowing Illegal Immigrants Flight ID Docu ..

18 minutes ago
 Iraqi Prime Minister Interrupts Visit to Summit in ..

Iraqi Prime Minister Interrupts Visit to Summit in Egypt as Protests Resume in B ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.