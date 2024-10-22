Open Menu

Acting Governor Of Sindh Awais Qadir Shah Summons Sindh Assembly On Oct 23

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Acting Governor of Sindh Awais Qadir Shah has summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on October 23, 2024 at 4 p.m., at the Sindh Assembly Building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Acting Governor of Sindh Awais Qadir Shah has summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on October 23, 2024 at 4 p.m., at the Sindh Assembly Building.

This has also been notified by the Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department, said a statement on Tuesday.

