Acting Governor Of Sindh Awais Qadir Shah Summons Sindh Assembly On Oct 23
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 08:55 PM
Acting Governor of Sindh Awais Qadir Shah has summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on October 23, 2024 at 4 p.m., at the Sindh Assembly Building
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Acting Governor of Sindh Awais Qadir Shah has summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on October 23, 2024 at 4 p.m., at the Sindh Assembly Building.
This has also been notified by the Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department, said a statement on Tuesday.
Recent Stories
SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards
Police arrest outlaws
BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary
CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health
Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold
Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk
Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go
Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..
IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest outlaws29 minutes ago
-
BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries14 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme29 minutes ago
-
CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary29 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city14 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health60 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk60 minutes ago
-
Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, disease control35 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances35 minutes ago
-
PTI and hypocrisy go hand in hand: Azma Bokhari36 minutes ago
-
Mayor Hyderabad chairs meeting regarding annual development programme schemes18 minutes ago