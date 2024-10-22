Acting Governor of Sindh Awais Qadir Shah summons Sindh Assembly on Oct 23

Acting Governor of Sindh Awais Qadir Shah has summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on October 23, 2024 at 4 p.m., at the Sindh Assembly Building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Acting Governor of Sindh Awais Qadir Shah has summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on October 23, 2024 at 4 p.m., at the Sindh Assembly Building.

This has also been notified by the Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department, said a statement on Tuesday.