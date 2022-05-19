UrduPoint.com

Acting Governor Pays Condolence Visit To Mohmmed Aslam Qazi

Published May 19, 2022

Acting Governor pays condolence visit to Mohmmed Aslam Qazi

Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani visited the residence of KTN News's Chief Mohammed Aslam Qazi and offered his condolences over his mother's death here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani visited the residence of KTN news's Chief Mohammed Aslam Qazi and offered his condolences over his mother's death here on Thursday.

He expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise and offered fateha and prayed for her higher place in Jannah.

