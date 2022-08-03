Acting governor pays tribute to police force on Martyred Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday said that nation would not forget the services of police force in line of duty and their sacrifices for protection of motherland would not go vain.

In a message issued in connection with Police Martyred Day, acting government said that whole nation is proud of the role played by police force in maintaining peace adding that whole world has recognized KP police for its professionalism and valor in line of duty.

He said that Police Martyred Day remind us the bravery and unmatched resilience of police force against enemies of the country. He said "KP police is prepared and fully capable to foil nefarious designs of country's enemies."Acting governor said that the day was meant to pay tribute to police and remind families of martyred that nation stands with them. He also appreciated spirit of police force and said that government would provide them all the needed help to perform duties in an efficient way.