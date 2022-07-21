Acting Governor Sindh lauds journalist for his book on Thar desert

Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani said that Thar was the land of exemplary interfaith harmony, cultural activities, tolerance, noble values, and insight, and without it, the history of the Sindh was incomplete

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani said that Thar was the land of exemplary interfaith harmony, cultural activities, tolerance, noble values, and insight, and without it, the history of the Sindh was incomplete.

He made these remarks during a meeting with veteran journalist and author Saeed Khawar at the Governor House on Wednesday.

Durrani praised Khawar for his research book: "Thar - The Land of Thirst" which was also translated into urdu, Sindhi, and Saraiki languages.

The acting governor said that Khawar, in his book, provided rich information about the Thar desert. "The students and researchers could use the book as a reference study about the history of the Thar region," he added.

He said that the culture of the region was very rich and historic, while the peacock of the Thar desert was famous all across the world. .

The acting governor said Thar desert was an invaluable treasure which could be useful in expediting the development process in the country.