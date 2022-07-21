UrduPoint.com

Acting Governor Sindh Lauds Journalist For His Book On Thar Desert

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2022 | 12:35 AM

Acting Governor Sindh lauds journalist for his book on Thar desert

Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani said that Thar was the land of exemplary interfaith harmony, cultural activities, tolerance, noble values, and insight, and without it, the history of the Sindh was incomplete

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani said that Thar was the land of exemplary interfaith harmony, cultural activities, tolerance, noble values, and insight, and without it, the history of the Sindh was incomplete.

He made these remarks during a meeting with veteran journalist and author Saeed Khawar at the Governor House on Wednesday.

Durrani praised Khawar for his research book: "Thar - The Land of Thirst" which was also translated into urdu, Sindhi, and Saraiki languages.

The acting governor said that Khawar, in his book, provided rich information about the Thar desert. "The students and researchers could use the book as a reference study about the history of the Thar region," he added.

He said that the culture of the region was very rich and historic, while the peacock of the Thar desert was famous all across the world. .

The acting governor said Thar desert was an invaluable treasure which could be useful in expediting the development process in the country.

Related Topics

Sindh World Governor Thar All

Recent Stories

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja ..

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

3 minutes ago
 Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

4 minutes ago
 Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next ..

Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next PM

4 minutes ago
 78 accused arrested on reported involvement in vio ..

78 accused arrested on reported involvement in violent incidents

4 minutes ago
 Minjee Lee targets Evian repeat with pressure off

Minjee Lee targets Evian repeat with pressure off

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - 1st update

Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - 1st update

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.