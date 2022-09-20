Acting Governor, Turkish envoy visit Pak-Turk School & College

UrduPoint.com

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali and Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Muhammad Pachaji Tuesday visited the Pak-Turk School and College in the provincial capital

They inspected classes and different parts of the institution, and asked questions from the students related to its environment and teaching.

They inspected classes and different parts of the institution, and asked questions from the students related to its environment and teaching.

On the occasion, the acting Governor said Turkiye had kept a high position in the field of education and Pakistan could benefit from its modern knowledge, research and experiences.

He also thanked Turkiye for its cooperation in the education sector in Balochistan and said that keeping in view of the situation of the province, the brotherly country Turkiye should extend its cooperation in granting scholarships for the talented and needy students.

Acting Governor suggested that a Turkish Language Center should also be established in Quetta which could be used by people associated with trade and industry in the province so that trade between the two brotherly countries could be promoted.

The ambassador expressed deep interest in the sustainable development of the education sector in Quetta and especially in promotion of bilateral cooperation.

He assured that every possible measure would be taken to expand the existing educational cooperation by his country.

