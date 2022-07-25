Acting Governor urges people to stay at homes due to torrential rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives during heavy rains and advised the people to stay at homes to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that the relief work was taking some time owing to extra-ordinary situation of rains.

Agha Siraj Durrani said that the protection of public lives was the top priority of the government.

He asked the people to contact on help line numbers 1736 and 919 in any situation of eventuality and emergency immediately.