Acting Governor visits British deputy high commission

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani on Saturday visited the British Deputy High Commission in Karachi and expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Queen Elizabeth II with British Deputy High Commissioner.

He expressed his condolences with the Royal family members of the Queen through the deputy high commissioner.

Agha Siraj Durrani said that Queen Elizabeth II led the Britain in a befitting manner.

He on the occasion also inked his impressions in the book of condolence.