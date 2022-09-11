UrduPoint.com

Acting Governor Visits Quaid's Mausoleum

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani on Sunday visited mausoleum of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid him homage on his 74th death anniversary.

He laid a wreath at the mausoleum, offered fateha and prayed for the prosperity, and development of the country.

He also inked his impressions in the visitors' book.

While talking to media persons, he said that the current circumstances in the country demand adoption of Quaid's principles.

He appealed to all to come on a one platform for the help of flood victims and play their role in the rehabilitation process.

