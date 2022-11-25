UrduPoint.com

Acting IG Punjab Orders High Alert In Province

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Acting IG Punjab orders high alert in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Kunwar Shah Rukh has directed the police to remain on high alert to maintain law and order in the province. He emphasised arrest of criminals involved in street and other crimes.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO), here on Friday.

The Acting IGP said that police teams in all districts of the province should perform their duties with more diligence and conscientiousness and ongoing crackdown on crime should be accelerated.

Kanwar Shah Rukh ordered for comprehensive strategy for peaceful conduct of Pak-England Test series in Rawalpindi. He said that search, sweep and combing operations should continue on daily basis in hotels, around the stadium and adjacent areas. In view of the march and the cricket match, an effective alternative traffic management plan should be chalked out and no roads should be closed unnecessarily.

In the meeting, overall situation of law and order, long march security, crime prevention and other issues were discussed.

The Acting IGP ordered a massive crackdown on kite manufacturers, dealers and metallic string makers and users. He said Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Sheikhupura regions should take special measures against kite-flying and law-breakers.

He said anti-smog crackdown with the teams of the district administration and environment department should be expedited. He stressed extending assistance to other departments in their drive against vehicles emitting smoke on roads, factories and kiln owners for breach of rules.

Additional IGP CTD, Additional IGP Special Branch, DIG Operations Punjab and other officers participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Faisalabad Police Punjab Law And Order Long March Vehicles Traffic Alert Rawalpindi Sheikhupura March Criminals All

Recent Stories

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate to 16 ..

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate to 16% to curtail inflation

1 minute ago
 Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season ..

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season of 2023

2 hours ago
 SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisa ..

SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisal Vawda

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to ..

Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to security threat: Rana Sanaull ..

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

5 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.