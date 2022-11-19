UrduPoint.com

Acting IGP Takes Notice Of Two Persons' Killed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2022 | 07:38 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Kanwar Shahrukh has taken notice of an incident in which two persons were shot dead in Sheikhupura.

The ill-fated persons were killed in firing on a car. The IGP sought report from the regional police officer (RPO) Sheikhupura.

The Acting IGP ordered formation of a special team to arrest the accused. He said the killers should be brought to book as soon as possible and presented before a court of law.

He directed the supervisory officers to keep close contact with families of victims and spare no effort in provision of justice to them at the earliest.

