Acting Kenyan High Commission Seeks Collaboration With UVAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 06:41 PM

Acting High Commissioner of Kenya Soita Khwatenge called for collaboration between University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore and Kenyan institutions and research organizations in veterinary science, livestock and animal nutrition sectors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Acting High Commissioner of Kenya Soita Khwatenge called for collaboration between University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore and Kenyan institutions and research organizations in veterinary science, livestock and animal nutrition sectors.

The Kenyan High Commissioner led a delegation, comprising Foreign Relations Officer Mr Rasam J Masoud, Commercial Manager Kenyan Consulate Lahore Mr Raees Alam, to UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki and held a detailed meeting with senior faculty members, chaired by Dean Faculty of Animal Production & Technology Prof Dr Saima while Prof Emeritus Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Principle Officer Ravi Campus Prof Dr Arshad Javid were also present.

They discussed possibilities of collaboration with UVAS. They identified the areas of collaboration including research, especially in livestock, exchange of students and faculty for studies, training and joint research.

Later, the delegation visited various departments of Ravi Campus A block including Central Laboratory Complex, HEC's Smart Classrooms, Animal Clinics and Livestock Farms etc.

During the visit, the Kenyan High Commissioner planted a sapling in front of Prof Akram Educational Complex for the promotion of greenery on Ravi Campus.

