Acting KP governor calls on President Alvi

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Acting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Mushtaq Ghani on Monday called on President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Governor House upon his arrival to Peshawar for a day-long visit.

The two sides held a one-on-one meeting and discussed matters of mutual interests, administrative and security issues, and public welfare development projects in the province, said a press release.