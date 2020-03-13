Acting line superintendent of Lesco arrested in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The FIA Anti Corruption Circle Lahore arrested an acting line superintendent of Sheikhupura Road Sub-division Lesco Kot Abdul Malik for taking bribe.

According to the FIA spokesman, the complainant, Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti of Ferozwala, complained that he submitted his application for reconnection orders of an industrial connection.

The accused, acting LS Saftainul Hassan, demanded Rs 100,000 as a bribe.

The team led by Judicial magistrate first class Ferozwala conducted a raid and arrestedthe accused.