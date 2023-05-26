Acting political counselor of US to Pakistan calls on law minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Acting Political counselor of the United States to Pakistan Jacob Choi has called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar.

In the meeting held on Friday, both the dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest and agreed on further strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to augment advanced collaborations between Pakistan and the US for good governance, cultural exchange and mutual assistance to achieve a significant comparative advantage.