Acting President Approves FST Members’ Appointments
Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has approved the appointment of members of the Federal Service Tribunal (FST), on the advice of the Prime Minister.
Advocate Bahlul Khattak, retired District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Abdul Qayyum and Advocate Chaudhry Muhammad Akram Khaksar were appointed as judicial members of the FST, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release issued on Saturday.
The acting president also approved the appointments of Sarwat Tahira Habib and Nadeem Irshad Kiyani as executive members.
