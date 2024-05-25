Acting President Arrives In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani arrived in the provincial capital on Saturday and met senior government officials.
On his arrival at Lahore Old Airport ,he was received by Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood, Additional Chief Secretary Ahmad Raza Sarwar, Additional IG Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry and others.
Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani appreciated the efforts of police forces for being at the fore front in maintaining law and order.
The acting president was briefed about the measures taken by Lahore district government officials for optimum service delivery to the people.
Recent Stories
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Acting President Gillani calls for implementation of ICJ’s ruling on Israeli offensive5 minutes ago
-
Police determine to address public issues on priority: SP Industrial Area5 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews Local Govt Bill15 minutes ago
-
6 FESCO officers reshuffled15 minutes ago
-
Health minister announces improved health card launch15 minutes ago
-
3rd graduation ceremony at PU's Institute of Applied Psychology25 minutes ago
-
Farid Ali takes charge as commandant Motorway Police Training College25 minutes ago
-
ANP terms KP budget jugglery of words, manipulation of figures45 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects six more connections55 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt starts clearing Lyari Riverbed off encroachments1 hour ago
-
British-Pakistani opera singer receives King’s commendation1 hour ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, magistrates1 hour ago