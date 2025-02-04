Acting President Calls For Renewal Of Resolve To Support Kashmir Freedom Movement
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 11:25 PM
Acting President, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Day, stated that the entire Pakistani nation, along with the Senate of Pakistan, expressed complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Acting President, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Day, stated that the entire Pakistani nation, along with the Senate of Pakistan, expressed complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.
"Kashmir Solidarity Day provides us with an opportunity to renew our resolve to stand by the people of the illegally occupied Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination," the Acting President in a news release said.
Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani emphasized that the people of the occupied Kashmir have been steadfast in their struggle for freedom, making immense sacrifices over decades. Their determination and courage serve as a beacon of hope for freedom fighters worldwide. The grave human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir by India present a stern test for the conscience of the international community.
Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani reiterated that Pakistan has always supported the right of the occupied Kashmir to self-determination and will continue to offer full support on diplomatic, moral, and political fronts. He called on all international forums, including the United Nations, to play an effective role in ensuring that the people of occupied Kashmir are granted their rights.
Acting President, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani concluded by urging all Pakistanis to show full solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters on Kashmir Solidarity Day and to send a powerful message to the world that Kashmir is the lifeblood of Pakistan, and we will never leave its people alone.
Recent Stories
Financial transparency, efficient business environment fundamental pillars of UA ..
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1
KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor Feasibility Study
FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace period to update their tax record ..
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movemen ..
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU
President Zardari arrives in China on a five-day official visit
UAE pioneering model in promoting values of dialogue, tolerance, peaceful coexis ..
Israeli military blows up buildings in West Bank; UNRWA delivers aid in Gaza
Sharjah Ruler receives first batch of GSU’s master's students
PTM 2025 hosts prestigious Gala Dinner in Islamabad, strengthening Global Touris ..
KU, Meezan Bank sign MoU for faculty capacity building in Islamic banking
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 12 minutes ago
-
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movement1 minute ago
-
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU1 minute ago
-
President Zardari arrives in China on a five-day official visit1 minute ago
-
PTM 2025 hosts prestigious Gala Dinner in Islamabad, strengthening Global Tourism Cooperation8 minutes ago
-
KE’s 220 MW hybrid project marks a milestone in Pakistan’s renewable energy transition8 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman, Azerbaijan envoy discuss bilateral cooperation8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to inaugurate Horse & Cattle Show on Feb 92 hours ago
-
Pakistan wants to further strengthen bilateral ties with Japan: Chairman Senate2 hours ago
-
Balance population essential for copping challenges of future: Abdullah2 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on World Cancer Day2 hours ago
-
ATC extends Swati's interim bail till Feb 12 in May-9 cases2 hours ago