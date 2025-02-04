Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movement

Acting President, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Day, stated that the entire Pakistani nation, along with the Senate of Pakistan, expressed complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Acting President, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Day, stated that the entire Pakistani nation, along with the Senate of Pakistan, expressed complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

"Kashmir Solidarity Day provides us with an opportunity to renew our resolve to stand by the people of the illegally occupied Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination," the Acting President in a news release said.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani emphasized that the people of the occupied Kashmir have been steadfast in their struggle for freedom, making immense sacrifices over decades. Their determination and courage serve as a beacon of hope for freedom fighters worldwide. The grave human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir by India present a stern test for the conscience of the international community.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani reiterated that Pakistan has always supported the right of the occupied Kashmir to self-determination and will continue to offer full support on diplomatic, moral, and political fronts. He called on all international forums, including the United Nations, to play an effective role in ensuring that the people of occupied Kashmir are granted their rights.

Acting President, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani concluded by urging all Pakistanis to show full solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters on Kashmir Solidarity Day and to send a powerful message to the world that Kashmir is the lifeblood of Pakistan, and we will never leave its people alone.