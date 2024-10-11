Open Menu

Acting President Calls For Strengthening Business And Trade Links With Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday called for further strengthening bilateral cooperation with Iran in trade, security, culture and education.

He said that Pakistan and Iran had deep-rooted historical, religious and cultural ties and the people of Pakistan had great respect and affection for the people of Iran.

Gilani expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

During the meeting, the acting president underscored that Pakistan and Iran had been active members of many international and regional fora. "There is a need to harness the true potential of the existing cooperation for promoting connectivity between the two countries as well as with the broader region."

The ambassador noted with satisfaction that Pakistan was the fifth-largest trading partner of Iran last year and stressed the need to explore options for expanding the existing volume of bilateral trade to $10 billion between the two countries.

While discussing the volatile regional situation, the ambassador said "we are witnessing acts of genocide in Lebanon and Gaza".

He commended the Government of Pakistan for holding the All Parties Conference (APC) on 7th Oct 2024 and added that it could serve as a model for the Islamic World to extend support to our Palestinian brothers and sisters. Gilani reiterated that Pakistan was firmly committed to its support for the Palestinian cause.

The acting president highlighted the significance of enhancing people-to-people contacts including exchanging Parliamentary delegations to further strengthen bonds of friendship between the two brotherly countries.

Towards the end, he thanked the Government of Iran for its warm hospitality in facilitating Pakistani Zaireeen who visit Iranian religious sites every year.

He acknowledged the deep love and affection extended by the people of Iran during the spiritual journey of Pakistani pilgrims.

