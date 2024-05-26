Acting President Condoles Death Of Renowned Artist Talat Hussain
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over demise of renowned artist Talat Hussain.
Late Talat Hussain's invaluable contributions to the arts will always be remembered, the acting president said in a message.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul a high rank in paradise and courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with patience.
