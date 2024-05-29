Acting President Condoles Over Deaths In Washuk Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a traffic accident that took place in Balochistan's Washuk area.
He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.
The acting president also prayed for the quick and complete recovery of those injured in the tragic incident.
