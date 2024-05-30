Acting President Congratulates Nation On Launching Communication Satellite
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 07:15 PM
Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani on Thursday congratulated the nation on the successful launch of second Pak MM1 communication satellite
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani on Thursday congratulated the nation on the successful launch of second Pak MM1 communication satellite.
The satellite, launched earlier today, will provide improved communication links and services to the country, the acting president said in a statement.
He also applauded the efforts of scientists and engineers involved in the project, saying that this achievement marked a significant milestone in Pakistan's space program.
The acting president said Pakistan would benefit from the better communication and connectivity with the launch of this satellite. "This is our second space achievement that will continue in future as well," the president remarked.
Recent Stories
Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data
Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa Uni ..
Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep
Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers
CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer
Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh
Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day commemoration
Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here
Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner
Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully
Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..
Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa University1 hour ago
-
Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers1 hour ago
-
CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer1 hour ago
-
Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh1 hour ago
-
Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here1 hour ago
-
Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner1 hour ago
-
Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully1 hour ago
-
Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers1 hour ago
-
Murder convict sentenced life imprisonment1 hour ago
-
Head of madrassa dies, brother injured in Dir Lower firing1 hour ago
-
Woman killed in road mishap1 hour ago
-
3 education board employees promoted1 hour ago