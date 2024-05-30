Acting President congratulates nation on launching communication satellite

Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani on Thursday congratulated the nation on the successful launch of second Pak MM1 communication satellite

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani on Thursday congratulated the nation on the successful launch of second Pak MM1 communication satellite.

The satellite, launched earlier today, will provide improved communication links and services to the country, the acting president said in a statement.

He also applauded the efforts of scientists and engineers involved in the project, saying that this achievement marked a significant milestone in Pakistan's space program.

The acting president said Pakistan would benefit from the better communication and connectivity with the launch of this satellite. "This is our second space achievement that will continue in future as well," the president remarked.