Acting President congratulates Pakistan cricket team over victory against Australia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for winning the second one-day international match against Australia.

In a message, the acting president paid tribute to the cricket team for their outstanding performance.

"The victory of the Pakistani team is a reflection of hard work, dedication, and team spirit", he said adding that "Our players are an asset to the nation, and we take pride in them".

He said the nation will continue to pray for their success in future.