Acting President For Further Consolidating Bilateral Ties With Malaysia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 07:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Monday called for further consolidating bilateral ties with Malaysia for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.
Pakistan and Malaysia, he said, enjoyed cordial cooperation at all international fora, which needed to be further strengthened.
The Acting President expressed these views while talking to the Chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy, Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman bin Ayob, who along with his delegation called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf also attended the meeting.
During the meeting, the Acting President urged the need to further explore avenues of cooperation in maritime sectors for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.
He expressed the hope that training and exchange programmes between the two navies would further cement naval cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia.
The Acting President expressed satisfaction over the regular conduct of bilateral naval exercises and training collaboration between Pakistan and Malaysia.
He appreciated the Royal Malaysian Navy for regular participation in AMAN exercises and emphasised the need for continuity of the same in future.
He stated that Pakistan was looking forward to the continued support of Malaysia for Pakistan’s bid to become the Full Dialogue Partner of ASEAN.
Earlier, the Acting President conferred the award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman bin Ayob during a special investiture ceremony.
Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman bin Ayob is a close friend of Pakistan and has played a prominent role in promoting cooperation between the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Pakistan Navy. The award was conferred upon him in recognition of his professional achievements and endeavours for strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two navies.
The Acting President congratulated the Malaysian Naval Chief on receiving the award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) and appreciated his contributions towards increasing naval cooperation between the two countries.
Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman bin Ayob thanked the Acting President for conferring upon him the award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military).
