Acting President For Further Strengthening Bilateral Ties With Qatar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Thursday said that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Qatar and underscored the importance of further expanding bilateral relations in the areas of mutual benefits
He expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador of Qatar, Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Talking to the Ambassador, the acting president stated that both brotherly countries had great scope for increasing economic and trade relations. He highlighted that Pakistan offered investment opportunities and Qatari companies should benefit from the investment-friendly environment of Pakistan.
Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani applauded Qatar on the successful holding of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
The acting president also thanked the Government of Qatar for hosting a Pakistani Diaspora, which served as a strong bridge to promote cultural linkages between the two countries.
Appreciating Pakistan as a business-friendly country, the ambassador said that Qatar’s Minister for Investment would soon visit Pakistan with his delegation to explore the possibilities of investment in various sectors that would help promote economic relations.
Regarding the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Qatar, the ambassador hoped that the visit would further deepen investment ties between the two countries.
