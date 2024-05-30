Acting President For Maximum Public Relief Through Upcoming Budget
May 30, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Thursday stressed the need for extending maximum relief to the masses through the upcoming Federal budget, and the formulation of a comprehensive strategy to enhance the revenue.
The acting president said this in a meeting with Minister of Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The finance minister briefed the acting president about the ongoing preparations for the upcoming people-friendly budget and the government's measures to reduce inflation.
The minister said that a remarkable reduction in the inflation rate manifested the government's constant and undeterred actions by the government.
