Acting President Gilani Administers Oath To New Cabinet Ministers
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 09:38 PM
Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday administered the oath of office to a new federal minister and two ministers of state at a swearing-in ceremony here at the Presidency
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday administered the oath of office to a new Federal minister and two ministers of state at a swearing-in ceremony here at the Presidency.
The event began with the playing of the national anthem followed by recitation from the Holy Quran.
Syed Imran Ahmad Shah took oath as federal minister while Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan and Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani took oath as ministers of state.
