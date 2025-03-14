Open Menu

Acting President Gilani Administers Oath To New Cabinet Ministers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 09:38 PM

Acting President Gilani administers oath to new cabinet ministers

Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday administered the oath of office to a new federal minister and two ministers of state at a swearing-in ceremony here at the Presidency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday administered the oath of office to a new Federal minister and two ministers of state at a swearing-in ceremony here at the Presidency.

The event began with the playing of the national anthem followed by recitation from the Holy Quran.

Syed Imran Ahmad Shah took oath as federal minister while Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan and Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani took oath as ministers of state.

Recent Stories

National Guard Commander attends graduation of new ..

National Guard Commander attends graduation of new batches of specialised traini ..

11 minutes ago
 Acting President Gilani administers oath to new ca ..

Acting President Gilani administers oath to new cabinet ministers

2 minutes ago
 Terrorists targeting innocent civilians, want to d ..

Terrorists targeting innocent civilians, want to destabilize Pakistan: CM Bugti

4 minutes ago
 Rs 13.5 billion saved in one project by minister's ..

Rs 13.5 billion saved in one project by minister's policy

4 minutes ago
 Pakistani athletes shine with 8 medals at Special ..

Pakistani athletes shine with 8 medals at Special Olympics World Winter Games

14 minutes ago
 Police martyrs' families honoured with gold medals ..

Police martyrs' families honoured with gold medals at Iftar dinner

4 minutes ago
Bilawal Bhutto chairs meeting to review law and or ..

Bilawal Bhutto chairs meeting to review law and order in Sindh

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan Crypto Council launched to shape digital ..

Pakistan Crypto Council launched to shape digital finance

26 minutes ago
 Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori’s populari ..

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori’s popularity increases on social media

19 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends Iftar-d ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends Iftar-dinner at British HC

19 minutes ago
 WFP says funding shortfall forces it to cut food a ..

WFP says funding shortfall forces it to cut food aid to 1 mn people in Myanmar

19 minutes ago
 Governor Tessori attends iftar at British High Com ..

Governor Tessori attends iftar at British High Commission

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan