Acting President Gilani Extends Greetings On Diwali Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 03:01 PM

Acting President Gilani extends greetings on Diwali festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) As Hindus celebrate their annual Diwali festival today, Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani extended greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan.

The acting president, in his message on the day, said that the celebration Diwali festival by the Hindu community in Pakistan was the manifestation of the interfaith harmony and cultural diversity.

He said Diwali, being the festival of lights gave a message of peace, prosperity and pleasure besides symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

The acting president said that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed religious freedom to all minorities, and called for collective efforts for the country's progress and prosperity.

