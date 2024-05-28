Open Menu

Acting President Gilani Felicitates Nawaz Sharif On Election As PML-N President

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Acting President Gilani felicitates Nawaz Sharif on election as PML-N president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday congratulated Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on his unopposed election as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The acting president, in a statement, reiterated to work with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to promote democracy in the country.

Expressing good wishes for him, the acting president said that Nawaz Sharif rendered numerous services for strengthening the democracy in the country.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Muslim

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

1 hour ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

1 hour ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

2 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

2 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

2 hours ago
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

3 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

7 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

19 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan