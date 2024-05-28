Acting President Gilani Felicitates Nawaz Sharif On Election As PML-N President
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday congratulated Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on his unopposed election as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
The acting president, in a statement, reiterated to work with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to promote democracy in the country.
Expressing good wishes for him, the acting president said that Nawaz Sharif rendered numerous services for strengthening the democracy in the country.
