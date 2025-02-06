Acting President Gilani for facilitating business community to promote investment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday said that the facilitation of the business community was inevitable to promote investment in the country.

The acting president, addressing the inauguration ceremony of a private hotel's restaurant here, said that Pakistan had immense potential for private sector's growth.

Calling the Pakistani cuisine globally popular, he said that the country's culture also held a unique identity.

The acting president also emphasized the concerted efforts to make Pakistan an attractive tourist destination.

He recalled that while being the tourism minister, he elevated the country's tourism sector to the status of an industry.

He said that the Special Investment Facilitation Council was providing a one-window facility to investors as the business community needed encouragement.

Acting President Gilani also stressed the need for removing the unnecessary impediments for the business community.

He told the gathering that while serving as the minister and prime minister, he had got completed various development projects in Islamabad besides taking multiple steps to promote construction sector while being the housing minister.