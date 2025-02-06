Acting President Gilani for training, opportunities to young athletes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday lauding the immense potential of Pakistani women, called for providing training and opportunities to young athletes to enable them to excel in their respective fields.

The acting president, in a meeting with Pakistan’s Young Karate Champion Fatima Ahmed Khan, who called on him here, commended her for her outstanding achievements in international karate competitions at a young age.

Fatima Ahmed Khan, a 10th-grade student, has participated in numerous karate tournaments, including those in Japan and Iran.

The acting president also presented a commendation certificate to Fatima Ahmed Khan to acknowledge her performance.