Acting President Gilani pledges relief, rehabilitation, national unity for flood victims

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Friday pledged all possible assistance to flood-hit people stating that the government would not be left them alone .

He was talking to media persons after receiving a briefing from NHA Chairman at Jalalpur Pirwala Motorway Interchange.

Gilani said that 1.7 million people have been affected by the floods. Over 1,112 villages are submerged and 45 lives have been lost.

He said the immediate priority is tents, food rations, and fodder for animals. “After relief, we will focus on rehabilitation and reconstruction,” he said. “Our aim is to settle people back in their homes with a long-term plan.”

He recalled that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, during his visit to Muzaffargarh and Multan, had called for an agriculture emergency and electricity bill relief. “Relief in electricity bills has been granted,” Gilani maintained.

During his meeting with Rana Sanaullah three days ago , Gilani said they discussed provision of assistance to flood-affected people through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

He urged the government to reconsider and ensure transparent transfers to deserving families.

Gilani appreciated Zamurd Khan for arranging meals for 4,000–5,000 people daily and for pledging educational support for orphans of flood victims. He also acknowledged friends providing mosquito nets and the Mukhtar A. Sheikh Hospital administration for medicines to 84 medical camps.Gilani stated that Federal government, provincial government, and all departments including army were serving the affected people.

He pointed out the shortage of anti-snake vaccines and directed checking of available stock for expiry dates. Zamurd Khan also spoke that Syeda Fatima (RA) Dastar Khawan was providing cooked foods to thousands of people and it would expand the facility in other areas too. Sweet Homes are actively working in these areas. He promised all possible support to orphans. On this occasion, Chairman Kashmir Committee Qasim Noon, MNA Abdul Qadir Gillani and other local politicians were also present.