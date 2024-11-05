- Home
- Pakistan
- Acting President Gilani urges media to acquaint people with Mohtasib's role in addressing public gri ..
Acting President Gilani Urges Media To Acquaint People With Mohtasib's Role In Addressing Public Grievances
Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday urged the media to raise awareness about the role of federal Ombudsmen offices in resolving numerous grievances, with many more anticipated to be addressed in the near future.
The acting president heard representations against the orders of the Ombudsmen at the federal level. Justice (R) Irfan Qadir, the nominee of the President of Pakistan to process and decide these representations, was also present on the occasion.
These representations included matters pertaining to Wafaqi Mohtasib, Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment at Workplace (FOSPAH) and Federal Insurance Ombudsman. After the hearings, the acting president said that in the last six months, the President of Pakistan through his nominee had decided hundreds of cases, providing relief to the downtrodden, widows, persons with disabilities, including persons belonging to minorities and backward areas against the maladministration of the executive.
"Such prompt disposal of cases in recent times is unprecedented", he remarked.
Acting President Gilani stated that large scale relief was also provided to citizens and overseas Pakistanis in the taxation and banking sector.
He said that the institution of Ombudsmen at the federal level, inclusive of the Apex forum of the President's nominee, had provided relief to the general public against the maladministration of the executive in issues concerning all the departments of the federal Government, Autonomous Bodies and other public and private sector organizations of national importance.
In this way, over 200,000 cases per year are being decided where the President of Pakistan is the highest forum, he added.
Recent Stories
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral
US election commences with early results from Hampshire
PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shaikh appreciates role of UN bodies in Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Task force to negotiate about saved amount with 18 IPPs in next phase: Senate body told12 minutes ago
-
KSrelief concludes 50,000 Shelter NFIs, Winter Kit Project Across Pakistan13 minutes ago
-
`Lok Mela' to project soft image of country: Secretary Heritage22 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani calls for providing equitable public healthcare services22 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses concern over impact of armed conflicts on environment32 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health Inaugurates second batch of KP Nurses Capacity Building Project32 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption Balochistan files case in drugs scame32 minutes ago
-
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench43 minutes ago
-
Business leaders’ role in achieving sustainable development crucial: Romina52 minutes ago
-
Gilani urges media to acquaint people with Mohtaib's role in addressing public grievances52 minutes ago
-
DG RDA launches special awareness campaign about approved housing schemes, dengue disease52 minutes ago