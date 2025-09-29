- Home
- Pakistan
- Acting President Gilani urges senior civil servants to embrace innovation, collective efforts for na ..
Acting President Gilani Urges Senior Civil Servants To Embrace Innovation, Collective Efforts For National Progress
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday met with the participants of the 38th Senior Management Course at Aiwan-e-Sadr and highlighted the critical role of the civil service in ensuring good governance, continuity, and institutional integrity.
In his address, the Acting President said that access to senior management positions was a recognition of years of hard work, discipline, and dedication to public service. He stressed that Pakistan’s civil servants had always demonstrated competence, commitment, and performance in carrying out their responsibilities.
Gilani underlined that the civil service was the custodian of the state system and its prestige. He appreciated the Inland Study Tour for providing officers with practical exposure to the workings of governmental and parliamentary institutions.
He noted that the Senate Secretariat was actively promoting transparency and efficiency through e-governance and artificial intelligence. Praising the contribution of officers during the recent floods in South Punjab, he said that natural disasters tested both institutional capacity and the spirit of public service.
Highlighting climate change as a pressing challenge, the Acting President said it was a shared responsibility of all institutions and communities. “At the senior management level, leadership must adopt cooperation, learning, innovation, and humility,” he remarked.
He emphasized that achieving national development goals was not possible for any single department or institution alone and called for collective efforts to ensure progress. He urged the officers to align their training and experiences with public welfare and national priorities.
“Parliament is committed to working with reform-oriented and proactive officers to meet the aspirations of the people,” Gilani said, adding that honesty, vision, and sincerity of purpose were essential for Pakistan’s development and prosperity.
The session concluded with an interactive question-and-answer segment, during which the Acting President reiterated the importance of transparent and effective governance.
Recent Stories
Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian H ..
Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..
Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?
SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management
Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage
Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October
UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Acting President Gilani urges senior civil servants to embrace innovation, collective efforts for na ..3 minutes ago
-
DC visits Theme Park to review drainage operation12 minutes ago
-
Govt taking measures on priority basis to develop the agriculture sector: Dr Ishtiaq Hassan12 minutes ago
-
FESCO training centres playing vital role in employees capacity building13 minutes ago
-
Jail trial proceedings continue in two May-9 cases13 minutes ago
-
WASA repairs main sewerage line near steam power13 minutes ago
-
Journalists walk out of NA over mistreatment of colleague13 minutes ago
-
Ameer Balaj murder case: Court extends Gogi Butt's interim bail till Oct 813 minutes ago
-
Operation against encroachments13 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in shootout, two escaped13 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman takes notice of administrative lapses at Rohri Junction Railway Station23 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive security plan implemented during CM visit33 minutes ago