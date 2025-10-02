Acting President Gilani urges unity, reaffirms democratic commitments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) Acting President of Pakistan, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, on Thursday called for political unity and collective decision-making while reaffirming his commitment to strengthening democracy and the federation.

Speaking at a joint press conference here alongside the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilani stressed that national policies must be made through consultation and consensus rather than unilateral action.

He said that his visit to the historic city was part of his desire to meet both PPP, PMLN party leaders and opposition members, emphasizing that his political role connects him with the entire country rather than a single province.

He reaffirmed that all provinces were receiving funds under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and recalled that the 7th NFC Award was announced in Gawadar during his tenure as Prime Minister, a milestone, he said, in strengthening provincial rights.

Underscoring the importance of democracy, the Acting President said that difference of opinion was the true spirit of democratic practice.

He pledged that the government would continue to function strictly within the bounds of the Constitution.

Referring to constitutional reforms under the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Gilani noted that his government had abolished Article 58(2)(b), which empowered the President to dissolve assemblies, and also ended the two-term bar on holding the office of Prime Minister with a view to stabilize the democratic process.

On the issue of new provinces, he explained that such matters must be decided through constitutional procedures, citing the example of the Punjab Assembly’s resolution in favor of creating a South Punjab province.

Recalling his own time in government, he said PPP had carried out military operations to restore peace and successfully resettled displaced families within 90 days.

Gilani urged all political parties to set aside differences and work together for peace and stability.

He confirmed that leaders of the PPP and the PML-N had recently met for political consultations, while rejecting attempts to pit one political party against another.

He said his party would continue to strengthen its presence in KP, highlighting the sacrifices PPP leaders and workers had made for democracy.

The Acting President praised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as a young and dynamic leader who was effectively managing his responsibilities.

He recalled that Bilawal had represented Pakistan’s stance at the international level when India carried out aggression, saying that his leadership reflected the future of Pakistan’s democratic movement.

He also paid tribute to President Asif Ali Zardari, crediting him for transferring presidential powers to Parliament in a landmark step to strengthen democracy.

Gilani said that before Zardari’s decision, the President had the power to dissolve assemblies, but it was only a democratic leader who could voluntarily surrender such authority.

He added that the PPP’s legacy included restoring the 1973 Constitution through the Charter of Democracy and ensuring that the spirit of parliamentary rule was reestablished.

Gilani emphasized that very few political parties in Pakistan had made sacrifices for democracy and the state in the way PPP had.

He recalled that the party had given its leadership and workers for the survival of the federation and democratic system.

“Pakistan Peoples Party has paid in blood for this country and democracy,” he said, noting that the party’s sacrifices remain unmatched in the political history of Pakistan.

On foreign policy, Gilani clarified that it was the exclusive domain of the Federal government and could not be dictated by individuals.

Referring to Pak-US relations, he stated that Pakistan did not enter into agreements with US President Donald Trump in isolation, but rather as part of broader regional cooperation involving Saudi Arabia and other allies.

On the sensitive issue of Israel, he made it clear that no decision had been taken, assuring that the Prime Minister would take Parliament into confidence before adopting any policy.

Concluding, the Acting President stressed that all legislation in the Senate was carried out through consultation, reflecting his belief in inclusive and participatory governance.

He reiterated that the way forward for Pakistan lay in unity, democracy, and strict adherence to the Constitution.

APP/adi-ash