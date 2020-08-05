Acting President IIUI attends Eid Milan Party at RDC Karachi

Professor Dr. N. B. Jumani, Acting President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) attended an Eid Milan Party as Chief Guest at Regional Dawah Centre (RDC), Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Professor Dr. N. B. Jumani, Acting President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) attended an Eid Milan Party as Chief Guest at Regional Dawah Centre (RDC), Karachi.

According to a Press Release on Wednesday, Dr.

Jumani, in his address on the occasion, urged the RDC officials to remain devoted and keep working hard.

He said it was matter of pleasure that he was addressing the Centre's officials on the occasion of Eid. He also took keen interest in activities of the Centre.

Earlier, Incharge RDC, Dr. Syed Aziz ur Rehman welcomed IIUI President, briefed about activities and elaborated the future goals of the centre.