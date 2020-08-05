UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Acting President IIUI Attends Eid Milan Party At RDC Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:38 PM

Acting President IIUI attends Eid Milan Party at RDC Karachi

Professor Dr. N. B. Jumani, Acting President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) attended an Eid Milan Party as Chief Guest at Regional Dawah Centre (RDC), Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Professor Dr. N. B. Jumani, Acting President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) attended an Eid Milan Party as Chief Guest at Regional Dawah Centre (RDC), Karachi.

According to a Press Release on Wednesday, Dr.

Jumani, in his address on the occasion, urged the RDC officials to remain devoted and keep working hard.

He said it was matter of pleasure that he was addressing the Centre's officials on the occasion of Eid. He also took keen interest in activities of the Centre.

Earlier, Incharge RDC, Dr. Syed Aziz ur Rehman welcomed IIUI President, briefed about activities and elaborated the future goals of the centre.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Milan International Islamic University

Recent Stories

Aug 5 beginning of fall of India, its imperialism: ..

2 minutes ago

ADU’s College of Engineering launches &#039;ESTE ..

9 minutes ago

Smart Dubai webinar underlines need to make cities ..

39 minutes ago

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

1 hour ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.