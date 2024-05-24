MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Acting President, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Thursday invited political parties to sit together for resolution of the problems faced by the country and to make it economically stable.

Addressing a reception hosted in his honour here, he stated that all political forces should join hands to steer the country out of crises.

"The problems faced by Pakistan are not only my issues, These are the problems for all political parties. We invite all parties to solve the issues together by sitting on one table," he said.

"If any party does not go for talks, it will be a crime, the Acting President said adding that we should forgo ego in this connection."

He thanked PML-N leadership for supporting his son, Syed Ali Kasim Gilani in NA-148 by elections and added that his elected sons would serve the masses wholeheartedly.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani stated that they had identified land at Shujabad- Jalalpur border for building Special Economic Zones(SMEs) under CPEC which will be game changer. Acting President maintained that he had spoken to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in this connection.

He recalled that he had initiated a number of development projects as former PM and added all incomplete projects would be accomplished now.

He informed that the foundation of Cadet College had been laid down which was planned by the PPP government in 2008.

Acting President underlined the need of getting thalassemia test done before marriage and legislation should be made in Punjab just like other provinces including Sindh.

"I ask my MPA son Syed Ali Haider Gilani to table a bill in the Punjab Assembly to make this test mandatory before the wedding."

Regarding the upcoming budget, the Acting President said that it should be people, labourers, farmers and youth friendly.In attendance were MNAs, Sami ullah Gilnai, Syed Ali Kaisam Gilani, MPA Sye Ali Haider Gilai, Malik Manzoor Domrah, Malik Fahad Domrah, Mailk Asad Domrah, Malik Khani and many other notables. Earlier, Syed Haider Gilani and Syed Ali Kasim Gilani also spoke.

