Open Menu

Acting President Issues Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 09:37 PM

Acting President issues Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday wrote to the Printing Corporation of Pakistan Press for publication of “The Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday wrote to the Printing Corporation of Pakistan Press for publication of “The Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024.

Acting President, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani issued the ordinance on May 27.

It said,

adding “In case of appointment of a sitting judge as the Election Tribunal, the commission shall consult with the Chief Justice of the High Court concerned.”

It said, “Short title and commencement-(1) this Ordinance shall be called the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024. It shall come in force at once."

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Justice May Court

Recent Stories

President ZTBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor

President ZTBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor

39 seconds ago
 211 students held for using unfair means in HSC - ..

211 students held for using unfair means in HSC - Part - I & II examinations

17 minutes ago
 Head constable completes PhD degree during servic ..

Head constable completes PhD degree during service

17 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to provide relief to citizen ..

Commissioner directs to provide relief to citizens

17 minutes ago
 SSP enquires after health of injured in Civil Hosp ..

SSP enquires after health of injured in Civil Hospital

19 minutes ago
 DC Rawalpindi visits THQ Gujar Khan

DC Rawalpindi visits THQ Gujar Khan

19 minutes ago
IG Punjab encourages brave Ghazis with medals

IG Punjab encourages brave Ghazis with medals

19 minutes ago
 Numberdari System can lessen administrative burden ..

Numberdari System can lessen administrative burden: Governor Punjab

19 minutes ago
 Djokovic untroubled at French Open as fans hit by ..

Djokovic untroubled at French Open as fans hit by alcohol ban

17 minutes ago
 PAKSAT MM-1 to bridge digital divide, empower Paki ..

PAKSAT MM-1 to bridge digital divide, empower Pakistan: Suparco

17 minutes ago
 Ipswich manager McKenna signs new four-year deal

Ipswich manager McKenna signs new four-year deal

17 minutes ago
 PTI founder expert in fabricating false narratives ..

PTI founder expert in fabricating false narratives to evade legal scrutiny:Talal

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan