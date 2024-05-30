Acting President Issues Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 09:37 PM
The Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday wrote to the Printing Corporation of Pakistan Press for publication of “The Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday wrote to the Printing Corporation of Pakistan Press for publication of "The Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024.
Acting President, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani issued the ordinance on May 27.
It said,
adding “In case of appointment of a sitting judge as the Election Tribunal, the commission shall consult with the Chief Justice of the High Court concerned.”
It said, “Short title and commencement-(1) this Ordinance shall be called the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024. It shall come in force at once."
