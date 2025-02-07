Open Menu

Acting President Lauds Security Forces For Eliminating 12 Terrorists

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani Thursday appreciated the security forces for killing 12 terrorists of Fitna Al-Khawarij during operation in North Waziristan.

He lauded the security forces for eliminating the terrorists of Fitna Al-Khawarij during the intelligence based operation.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani paid tribute to Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim for embracing martyrdom during the operation.

The Acting President commended the bravery and patriotism of Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim.

He expressed sympathy with the heirs of the Shaheed and prayed for grant of patience to them.

He said operations of the security forces would continue till the complete elimination of terrorism.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said the government had unwavering determination to eradicate terrorist elements and for national defence. He expressed resolve to completely wipe out Fitna Al-Khawarij.

