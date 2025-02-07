Acting President Lauds Security Forces For Eliminating 12 Terrorists
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani Thursday appreciated the security forces for killing 12 terrorists of Fitna Al-Khawarij during operation in North Waziristan.
He lauded the security forces for eliminating the terrorists of Fitna Al-Khawarij during the intelligence based operation.
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani paid tribute to Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim for embracing martyrdom during the operation.
The Acting President commended the bravery and patriotism of Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim.
He expressed sympathy with the heirs of the Shaheed and prayed for grant of patience to them.
He said operations of the security forces would continue till the complete elimination of terrorism.
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said the government had unwavering determination to eradicate terrorist elements and for national defence. He expressed resolve to completely wipe out Fitna Al-Khawarij.
Recent Stories
Rybakina edges out Jabeur in three-set classic at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EMSTEEL expands regional collaboration with UAE-Oman raw material logistics agre ..
Swindling Brit stands trial for injuring French police in getaway
Global stocks mostly climb as trade fears ease
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists in North Wa ..
Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit in Paris
Swedish police say 'multiple nationalities' died in mass shooting
ICT completes 4th day of polio campaign successfully
Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier
Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open results
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves initiatives to boost social welfare, digital transf ..
‘NZ fully prepared to do well in tri-nation series, Champions trophy’; Jacob ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Acting President lauds security forces for eliminating 12 terrorists2 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists in North Waziristan4 minutes ago
-
ICT completes 4th day of polio campaign successfully4 minutes ago
-
UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker arrives in city to attend CPA conference9 minutes ago
-
Security forces killed 12 khwarij in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR4 minutes ago
-
Human trafficker among two arrested in Greece boat incident4 minutes ago
-
Speakers urges youth to play key role in ending gender-based violence4 minutes ago
-
Man convicted of raping, blackmailing woman awarded life imprisonment1 hour ago
-
Political parties to bring suggestions in BA for improvement of law & order situation: CM Bugti1 hour ago
-
Illegal constructions demolished during operation2 hours ago
-
DG IAEA to visit Pakistan next week2 hours ago
-
CS Balochistan reviews arrangements for matriculation exams, orders to take strict measures to ensur ..2 hours ago