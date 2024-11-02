- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. Waziristan
Acting President, PM Laud Security Forces For Operation Against Khawarij In S. Waziristan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 10:58 PM
Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out successful operation against Khawarij in South Waziristan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out successful operation against Khawarij in South Waziristan.
The acting president lauded the bravery of the security forces for sending four Khawarij terrorists to hell during the operation, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The security forces targeted terrorist hideouts with utmost bravery and professionalism, he said and expressed the national resolve to continue operations till complete elimination of Fitna-tul-Khawarij.
The prime minister also praised the officers and personnel of the security forces for their successful operation against Khawarij in Sarwakai, South Waziristan by killing of four Khawarij.
“We will continue the fight against terrorism till it is completely eradicated from the country,” PM Office Media Wing, quoted the prime minister, in a press release.
He said the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with their security forces in the fight against terrorism.
Recent Stories
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner
FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court
Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC
Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO
Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability2 minutes ago
-
7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner33 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court33 minutes ago
-
Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO36 minutes ago
-
Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan36 minutes ago
-
Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ elections36 minutes ago
-
Over 2.1 million children vaccinated33 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates newly elected cabinet of KhUJ33 minutes ago
-
PPP carried out laudable projects in Sindh: Abdul Jabbar Khan32 minutes ago
-
7 died in Buner road mishap : police32 minutes ago
-
DC for joint efforts to ensure dirt-free environment33 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws arrested; weapons & drugs recovered33 minutes ago