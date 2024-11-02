Open Menu

Acting President, PM Laud Security Forces For Operation Against Khawarij In S. Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 10:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out successful operation against Khawarij in South Waziristan.

The acting president lauded the bravery of the security forces for sending four Khawarij terrorists to hell during the operation, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The security forces targeted terrorist hideouts with utmost bravery and professionalism, he said and expressed the national resolve to continue operations till complete elimination of Fitna-tul-Khawarij.

The prime minister also praised the officers and personnel of the security forces for their successful operation against Khawarij in Sarwakai, South Waziristan by killing of four Khawarij.

“We will continue the fight against terrorism till it is completely eradicated from the country,” PM Office Media Wing, quoted the prime minister, in a press release.

He said the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with their security forces in the fight against terrorism.

