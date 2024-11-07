- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in S Waziristan
Acting President, PM Pay Tribute To Security Forces For Killing 5 Terrorists In S Waziristan
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 09:29 PM
Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for killing five terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in Karama area of South Waziristan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for killing five terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in Karama area of South Waziristan.
In their separate messages, the acting president and the prime minister also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of soldiers of the security forces Naib Subedar Tayyab Shah, Lance Naik Gulab Zaman, Lance Naik Muzammil Mehmood and Lance Naik Habibullah.
They saluted the security personnel who sacrificed their lives while fighting against the Fitna al-Khawarij in defense of their homeland.
They said the sacrifices of the brave soldiers will never go in vain.
They also prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks in Jannah and for grant of patience to their families to bear the loss with equanimity.
Recent Stories
ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability
5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Wazirista ..
Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjeel Memon claims
Multi-role stealth fighter J-35A to make debut at 15th China Airshow
Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt meets aff ..
Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays foundation stone of Ramday Universit ..
Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspensions of teachers on protest
Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, traffick ..
LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL
Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Prov ..
Pakistan now on track of economic growth: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability2 minutes ago
-
5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Waziristan: ISPR2 minutes ago
-
Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjeel Memon claims2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt meets affected girl in Sahiwa ..4 minutes ago
-
Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden4 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays foundation stone of Ramday University4 minutes ago
-
Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspensions of teachers on protest4 minutes ago
-
Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, trafficking10 minutes ago
-
LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL10 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Provincial Minister to M ..10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan now on track of economic growth: Minister10 minutes ago
-
Education key to future resilience : Musadik Malik4 minutes ago