Acting President, PM Pay Tribute To Security Forces For Killing 5 Terrorists In S Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 09:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for killing five terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in Karama area of South Waziristan.

In their separate messages, the acting president and the prime minister also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of soldiers of the security forces Naib Subedar Tayyab Shah, Lance Naik Gulab Zaman, Lance Naik Muzammil Mehmood and Lance Naik Habibullah.

They saluted the security personnel who sacrificed their lives while fighting against the Fitna al-Khawarij in defense of their homeland.

They said the sacrifices of the brave soldiers will never go in vain.

They also prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks in Jannah and for grant of patience to their families to bear the loss with equanimity.

