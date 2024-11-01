Open Menu

Acting President, PM Resolve To Root Out Terrorism As Mastung Blast Kills Children, Policeman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Acting president, PM resolve to root out terrorism as Mastung blast kills children, policeman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned a bomb blast at a girls' high school in Balochistan's Mastung district, killing three children and a policeman.

In their separately issued messages, they expressed grief over the death of children and a policeman and conveyed their condolence to the bereaved families, also praying for strength for them to bear the loss.

Both the acting president and prime minister reiterated the resolve for continuous action against terrorism till its elimination in toto.

"The terrorists are the enemies of humanity. The whole nation stands united to support the security forces and law enforcement agencies against terrorists," Gilani said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz instructed the authorities concerned to apprehend the perpetrators of the blast and take them to task, besides directing the best possible medical treatment of the injured.

"The attack on a school is the manifestation of terrorists' animosity to education in Balochistan. Such cowardly acts can neither undermine the nation's morale nor that of Balochistan's government to promote education and development. The whole nation feels proud of its policemen and soldiers for their sacrifices to safeguard the country," the prime minister remarked.

