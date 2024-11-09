Open Menu

Acting President, PM Strongly Condemn Quetta Railway Station Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Acting President, PM strongly condemn Quetta Railway Station blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned a blast near Quetta Railway Station.

The acting president and prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

The acting president expressed his deep grief over loss of precious lives, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He said that terrorists were the enemies of humanity who targeted innocent people and reiterated the resolve of taking all possible measures to efface terrorism.

The prime minister reiterated that terrorists inflicting harm on the lives and properties of innocent people would have to pay the heavy price, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The government and security forces were fully active to eliminate terrorism, he added.

The prime minister sought an inquiry report from Balochistan government over the incident.

The acting president and the prime minister also directed for provision of treatment to injured on property basis.

