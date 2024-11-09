Acting President, PM Strongly Condemn Quetta Railway Station Blast
Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned a blast near Quetta Railway Station.
The acting president and prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.
The acting president expressed his deep grief over loss of precious lives, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
He said that terrorists were the enemies of humanity who targeted innocent people and reiterated the resolve of taking all possible measures to efface terrorism.
The prime minister reiterated that terrorists inflicting harm on the lives and properties of innocent people would have to pay the heavy price, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The government and security forces were fully active to eliminate terrorism, he added.
The prime minister sought an inquiry report from Balochistan government over the incident.
The acting president and the prime minister also directed for provision of treatment to injured on property basis.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest suspect in injured condition3 minutes ago
-
Quetta railways station blast: 21 dead, over 30 Injured in suspected suicide attack3 minutes ago
-
25 killed, multiple injured in Quetta blast3 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti condemns Quetta blast, orders transparent investigation, support for affected families13 minutes ago
-
Explosion occurs at Quetta railway station, multiple injured2 hours ago
-
WCLA stops all types of tourism programmes till Nov 1711 hours ago
-
Poor road safety measures claim the lives of two motorcyclists12 hours ago
-
Delegation of officers from Customs visit SSU headquarters12 hours ago
-
Acting President congratulates Pakistan cricket team over victory against Australia12 hours ago
-
NIPA delegation calls on Governor Punjab12 hours ago
-
Financial loss of Israel's aggression in Gaza estimated at $23b: Ambassador Moghaddam12 hours ago
-
4 martyred personnel of security forces laid to rest with full military honors13 hours ago