Acting President Sanjrani approves Finance Bill 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday approved Finance Bill 2023 after its passage from the parliament.

The acting president approved the Bill exercising his powers under Article 75 of the constitution, a President House statement said.

The National Assembly passed the Finance Bill 2023 on Sunday with a total outlay of Rs 14.48 trillion.